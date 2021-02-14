https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/1972566_798.jpg 960 579 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-14 15:14:272021-02-14 15:14:2719-Year-Old becomes youngest recipient of Quran calligraphy license in Egypt
19-Year-Old becomes youngest recipient of Quran calligraphy license in Egypt
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An Egyptian calligrapher aged 19 became the youngest person receiving a license to calligraph the Quran in the country.
Abdul Karim Muhammad Marjan got the permission from Musad Khazir Poursaeedi, president of Egypt’s Union of Calligraphers. Marjan is a student of Arabic language at Janoub Al-Wadi University, according to Gate.Ahram website.
He said calligraphing the Quran has been his yearning since early childhood.He noted that receiving the license is a difficult task given the demanding regulations. Marjab teaches calligraphy at an arts schools in his hometown.
