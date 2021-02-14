19-Year-Old becomes youngest recipient of Quran calligraphy license in Egypt

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An Egyptian calligrapher aged 19 became the youngest person receiving a license to calligraph the Quran in the country.

Abdul Karim Muhammad Marjan got the permission from Musad Khazir Poursaeedi, president of Egypt’s Union of Calligraphers. Marjan is a student of Arabic language at Janoub Al-Wadi University, according to Gate.Ahram website.

He said calligraphing the Quran has been his yearning since early childhood.He noted that receiving the license is a difficult task given the demanding regulations. Marjab teaches calligraphy at an arts schools in his hometown.