Quranic courses held at Hazrat Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Tilawah and Training Qaris Section affiliated to the Holy Quran Institute of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala organized two educational, research courses on Iraqi and Egyptian styles of Quran recitation.

According to the website of the Astan, a number of servants of the holy shrine and Quran students of the institute took the courses. Tajweed principles and Sowt and Lahn in Iraqi and Egyptian styles were the themes of the courses, taught by Quran experts Alauddin Hamoud and Haidar Jilokhan. The two educational programs were held for more than 40 participants.

They thanked the organizers and the Quran experts who instructed the courses for their efforts to disseminate the Quranic culture.Iraqi and Egyptian styles are the two famous Quran recitation styles in the Muslim world that have their own special features. The Iraqi recitation style is known with modesty in the Qaris’ voice.