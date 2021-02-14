Date :Sunday, February 14th, 2021 | Time : 16:46 |ID: 198714 | Print

Photos: 10th anniversary of Bahraini revolution held in Qom

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The commemoration ceremony of the 10th anniversary of the Bahraini revolution was held on Saturday in the presence of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim in Qom.

