Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote Bay of Bengal island

SHAFAQNA- Bangladesh will move 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslims to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days.

Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides.

The Rohingya Muslims will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island, Reuters reported.