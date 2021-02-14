Date :Sunday, February 14th, 2021 | Time : 19:26 |ID: 198775 | Print

Holland‘s Ambassador to Iraq: visiting Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine is a great honor for me+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Holland’s Ambassador to Iraq, Michel Rentenaar, and his accompanying delegation visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) today (Sunday) and visited the historical and ancient monuments of the holy shrine.

“I feel I am in a very important place and such a feeling lies in each corners of this holy shrine, the beauty of the historical and ancient monuments of the shrine and the peace of the pilgrims present in this shrine,” he said.

Holland’s ambassador to Baghdad added: “It is a great honor to be here. Fifteen years ago, I visited this holy shrine and I am happy to visit this holy shrine again.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Photos: Advanced Stages of the Fatima Courtyard next to the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)
Video: Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) on the eve of Eid Al-Ghadir
Photos: Imam Khomeini visiting the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)
Photos: Raising the flag of mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S.) in the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *