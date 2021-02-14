Holland‘s Ambassador to Iraq: visiting Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine is a great honor for me+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Holland’s Ambassador to Iraq, Michel Rentenaar, and his accompanying delegation visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) today (Sunday) and visited the historical and ancient monuments of the holy shrine.

“I feel I am in a very important place and such a feeling lies in each corners of this holy shrine, the beauty of the historical and ancient monuments of the shrine and the peace of the pilgrims present in this shrine,” he said.

Holland’s ambassador to Baghdad added: “It is a great honor to be here. Fifteen years ago, I visited this holy shrine and I am happy to visit this holy shrine again.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English