Al-Kazemi: Pope’s visit will help strengthen stability and spread brotherhood in Iraq and region

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister said that the Pope’s visit to Iraq will contribute to strengthening stability and spreading the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood in Iraq and throughout the region.

Speaking at a meeting with Vatican Ambassador to Baghdad Metja Scoffer, Mustafa al-Kazemi said: The pope’s efforts to prevent conflicts in the world and to prefer prudence, wisdom and the promotion of human value over all political interests, conflicts and wars are evident.

“The government and all segments of the Iraqi people welcome this trip and appreciate the Pope’s efforts to support legitimate issues and to counter extremism and to promote a spirit of flexibility among all human beings,” Kazemi said.

Meanwhile, the Vatican ambassador to Baghdad praised the Iraqi government for its efforts to facilitate measures related to the pope’s visit to Iraq next month.

