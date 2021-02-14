Demonstrations in different parts of Bahrain on tenth anniversary of revolution

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini citizens demonstrated in various parts of the country on the anniversary of the beginning of their revolution, amid widespread security forces deployment.

Social media users posted pictures of various demonstrations, with protesters holding placards in various parts of Manama showing their opposition to the ruling regime.

In contrast, riot police were deployed in various neighborhoods.

On Saturday evening, Bahrainis staged demonstrations in neighborhoods close to the capital and in the north and west of the country.

