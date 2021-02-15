‘Imam Ali (A.S); Speaking Quran’ international webinar planned in Najaf

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: An international webinar titled “Imam Ali (AS); Speaking Quran” will be organized on February 25 in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. According to the website of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine, the webinar is among the special programs planned by the Quran center of the Astan on the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS).

The center will also hold a Quranic week on the auspicious occasion and celebrate the 9th anniversary of the center’s establishment as well. The programs of the week will include the opening of the new building of the center in Najaf, an online cultural contest titled “Moulud Ka’bah”, and two Quran recitation sessions on the birthday anniversaries of Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Jawad (AS).

An online meeting of the Quranic institutes of Iraq and the international academic webinar titled: “Leader of Orators and the Speaking Quran; Imam Ali (AS)” featuring the key role of the Imam (AS) in development of the Quranic sciences and interpretation of the Quran are the other programs of the week, to be held from February 21 to 25.