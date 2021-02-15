Date :Monday, February 15th, 2021 | Time : 10:16 |ID: 198829 | Print

‘Shia in View of Sunni Muslims’ Published in Indonesia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Malay translation of a book titled “Shia in View of Sunni Muslims” was published by the Islamic Center of Jakarta in Indonesia. The book is one of the publications of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and has been translated from the Arabic language. Mohammad Sa’eedi is the Author of the book.

It was translated by Irvan Korniavan. Copies of the book have been distributed among the Sunni seminary schools, universities and academic centers, scholars and intellectuals and bookstores in Indonesia. The Malay translation of the book was published by Kalola Printing in 239 pages.

You might also like
Jail, Death Sentences Given to Dissidents in Bahrain
Saudi Arabia: 11 Teenagers From Shia District of Qatif Threatened With Execution
Russian Muslim Lady: Imam Reza (A.S) will be our voucher
Bahrainis Hold Rallies on Anniversary of ‘Bloody Thursday’
Jesus through Shia Narrations
Sayyed Jafar Fadlallah: Sheikh Nimr Strived for Equal Rights in Saudi Arabia
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *