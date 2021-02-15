Date :Monday, February 15th, 2021 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 198833 | Print

Which sea animals can be eaten? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating sea animals.

Question: Is it Halal to eat crab, frog, and whale’s meat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not Halal. From sea animals only the fish with scales and prawns and some birds are Halal.

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *