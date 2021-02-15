https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-15 10:34:252021-02-15 10:34:25Which sea animals can be eaten? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Which sea animals can be eaten? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating sea animals.
Question: Is it Halal to eat crab, frog, and whale’s meat?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not Halal. From sea animals only the fish with scales and prawns and some birds are Halal.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!