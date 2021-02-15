Egyptian students to learn common beliefs of three Abrahamic faiths

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Egypt’s Education Ministry agreed to a proposal on teaching the common beliefs of the three Abrahamic faiths to school students. An Education Ministry official said students in schools across Egypt will be given lessons on the values and principles of Islam, Christianity and Judaism, Al-Araby Jadid website reported. Ridha Hijazi said the idea was proposed during a meeting of the parliament’s defense and national security commission held to discuss efforts to combat the spread of extremism and terrorism.

He added that the country’s president, Abdul Fattah El-Sisi, has called for reviewing religious teaching in schools and education centers to prevent the spread of extremism. Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 96 million. Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population.