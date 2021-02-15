Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of Palestinians are being driven out of city

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian officials and experts say the Israeli regime is trying to separate Palestinian areas in Jerusalem with the aim of completely changing the city’s demographic composition.

Israeli officials plan to separate dozens of Palestinian towns and neighborhoods in Jerusalem. Neighborhoods that house about 125,000 to 140,000 Palestinians.

According to reports, Israel intends to separate the towns and neighborhoods of “Kafr Aqab”, “Samiramis” and “Umm Al-Shariat” in the north of occupied Jerusalem and the towns of “Al-Zaeem” and “Al-Isawiya” in the center of Quds and the neighborhoods of “Sheikh Saeed” and the towns of “Sur Baher” and “Jabal al-Mukbar in the south and southeast of Jerusalem. And while the proportion of Palestinians living in occupied Jerusalem has risen to 38 percent over the past decades, increase that to 12 percent by 2050 and bring more settlers into Jerusalem, bringing the number of people in the occupied city to one million.

Mickey Levy, a former Israeli police commander in Jerusalem, said last year that the residence permits of tens of thousands of Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem must be revoked and Palestinian neighborhoods must be separated from the city. These words are heard again in Israeli circles.

Rassim Obaidat, a Palestinian analyst, said that Mickey Levy’s remarks were a complete political plan to punish the masses of Jerusalem, and that it reflected the racist thinking that views the Palestinians living in Jerusalem as a “population bomb”, and sees it as a threat to Judaizing Jerusalem as its claimed capital.

The news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English