Date :Monday, February 15th, 2021 | Time : 15:23 |ID: 198893 | Print

Head of Ahlul-Bayt (A.S.) Association of Indonesia Passes Away

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Professor Jalaluddin Rahmat, a member of the Indonesian National Assembly passed away. Professor Jalaluddin Rahmat, a Shia Muslim and a member of Indonesia’s National Assembly, has died of COVID-19. Dr. Jalaluddin Rahmat was one of the founders of the modern Shia and a moderate and popular figure among Indonesian Muslims and the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) association, which he chaired, has branches and is active in most Indonesian provinces.

Jalaluddin Rahmat was the head of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) Association of Indonesia (IJABI), a member of the Indonesian National Assembly, the Founder of the Martyr Motahhari School in Indonesia, the Founder of the Shia and Sunni Brotherhood Association in Indonesia, and a member of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

You might also like
Coronavirus cases around the world surpasses 50 million
Indonesia: Start of construction of Prophet’s (PBUH) museum delayed due to COVID-19
Vatican to begin Covid-19 vaccinations second half of January
COVID-19 is a game-changer for international peace and security: UN chief
China: Covid-19 infection rise in Xinjiang
Amnesty urges UNSC to protect disabled people in Yemen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *