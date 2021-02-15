Head of Ahlul-Bayt (A.S.) Association of Indonesia Passes Away

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Professor Jalaluddin Rahmat, a member of the Indonesian National Assembly passed away. Professor Jalaluddin Rahmat, a Shia Muslim and a member of Indonesia’s National Assembly, has died of COVID-19. Dr. Jalaluddin Rahmat was one of the founders of the modern Shia and a moderate and popular figure among Indonesian Muslims and the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) association, which he chaired, has branches and is active in most Indonesian provinces.

Jalaluddin Rahmat was the head of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) Association of Indonesia (IJABI), a member of the Indonesian National Assembly, the Founder of the Martyr Motahhari School in Indonesia, the Founder of the Shia and Sunni Brotherhood Association in Indonesia, and a member of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.