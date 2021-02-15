Zarif Meets Qatari Foreign Minister in Tehran

He opposed the policies which are based on coercion in the region, noting that Iran plays an instructive role in restoring regional stability. Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani said that Qatar is ready to support the political and diplomatic process for Iran and the US to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to deescalate tension in the region. Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to Qatar’s effort to revive the JCPOA, noting that Iran welcomes such assistance and that Doha is one of the regional friends of Tehran and the two nations hold negotiations on different matters.