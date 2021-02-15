Date :Monday, February 15th, 2021 | Time : 15:34 |ID: 198898 | Print

Zarif Meets Qatari Foreign Minister in Tehran

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday called for taking collective action by the regional states to resolve the issues. Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Tehran on Monday. During the meeting, he expressed Iran’s readiness for further reinforcing bilateral relations.

He opposed the policies which are based on coercion in the region, noting that Iran plays an instructive role in restoring regional stability. Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani said that Qatar is ready to support the political and diplomatic process for Iran and the US to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to deescalate tension in the region. Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to Qatar’s effort to revive the JCPOA, noting that Iran welcomes such assistance and that Doha is one of the regional friends of Tehran and the two nations hold negotiations on different matters.

You might also like
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, US Iran's foreign policy focus on good neighborly ties with regional states
Zarif highlights Iranians unity in repelling over 444 imposed wars in history
Iran FM calls for supporting the Astana Peace Process
Zarif strongly condemns US sanctions against Turkey
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russia, Sergey Lavrov,Iran Zarif visits Russia next Mon. for talks on JCPOA
I am still ashamed and sorry for tragedy of Ukrainian plane crash: Zarif
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *