Iran, Iraq discuss issues of upcoming Hajj via videoconference

Both sides termed holding virtual meetings as ways for making the pilgrims united, adding that they are of prime importance. Also, they called for the necessity of preparing the required health protocols for making the pilgrimage. Tens of thousands of Muslims gather together from all across the world each year in the holy city of Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. Undoubtedly, this is a unique opportunity to enhance unity and solidarity within the Islamic Ummah.