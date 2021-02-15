Date :Monday, February 15th, 2021 | Time : 15:42 |ID: 198903 | Print

Iran, Iraq discuss issues of upcoming Hajj via videoconference

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iran, and Iraq conferred on the issues of the upcoming Hajj via videoconference on Monday. Head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, Alireza Rashidian, and the Head of the Iraqi High Commission for Hajj and Umrah Sheikh Sami Al-Massoudi were among the participants.

Both sides termed holding virtual meetings as ways for making the pilgrims united, adding that they are of prime importance. Also, they called for the necessity of preparing the required health protocols for making the pilgrimage. Tens of thousands of Muslims gather together from all across the world each year in the holy city of Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. Undoubtedly, this is a unique opportunity to enhance unity and solidarity within the Islamic Ummah.

You might also like
Iran's Supreme Leader: Hajj Is a Serious International Departure Point With a Lot of Benefits for Islamic…
Mufti of Oman: Conversion of Hagia Sophia into a Mosque is a prelude to return of Al-Aqsa…
Russian Mufti: Quds Should Be Muslim World’s First Issue
"The Unity of Islamic Ummah" Conference held at Islamic Center of England + Photos
Why did Imam Hussain (A.S) bring his family to Karbala?
What will humanity achieve by adhering to the Holy Quran?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *