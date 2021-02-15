International Quran memorization contest gets underway in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The 4th edition of an international Quran competition in Egypt kicked off on Monday. The city of Port Said is hosting the Quranic event, which features the categories of memorization of the Quran, Sawt and Lahn, and Ibtihal. This year’s contest is named after late Quran reciter Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al-Hussary. Fifty-two Quran memorizers from 22 countries are taking part in the three categories of the competition. Top Qari Sheikh Abdul Fattah Taruti is a member of the organizing committee.