Myanmar coup: UN warns against crackdown
SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has warned the Myanmar military of “severe consequences” for any harsh response to the to the protests. The army cut off the internet for a second consecutive night early on Tuesday though it was again restored at about 9 a.m. (0230 GMT)
U.N. Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener spoke on Monday to the Deputy Head of the Junta in what has become a rare channel of communication between the army and the outside world, urging restraint and the restoration of communications.
“Ms Schraner Burgener has reinforced that the right of peaceful assembly must fully be respected and that demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said at the United Nations. “She has conveyed to the Myanmar military that the world is watching closely, and any form of heavy-handed response is likely to have severe consequences”, Reuters reported.
