Myanmar coup: UN warns against crackdown

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has warned the Myanmar military of “severe consequences” for any harsh response to the to the protests. The army cut off the internet for a second consecutive night early on Tuesday though it was again restored at about 9 a.m. (0230 GMT)

U.N. Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener spoke on Monday to the Deputy Head of the Junta in what has become a rare channel of communication between the army and the outside world, urging restraint and the restoration of communications.