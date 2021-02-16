https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/imam-sadeq-AS.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-16 09:57:032021-02-16 09:57:03How can Shia Muslims make their infallible Imams (AS) happy?
How can Shia Muslims make their infallible Imams (AS) happy?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadiq (AS) who told his companions: Whenever one of you is truthful, trustworthy with good manners and when others talk about you, say: This person is Shia, I become happy. Because they will say that: This is an example of Shias behaviour. But if your behaviour is not like that, more than anyone else, I get upset. Because by looking at you, others will say: This is the result of the education of Shia Imam (AS) [1]. In another narration, Imam Sadiq (AS) said: Be our pride, not our shame [2].
[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 636.
[2] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 65, Page 151.
