How can Shia Muslims make their infallible Imams (AS) happy?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadiq (AS) who told his companions: Whenever one of you is truthful, trustworthy with good manners and when others talk about you, say: This person is Shia, I become happy. Because they will say that: This is an example of Shias behaviour. But if your behaviour is not like that, more than anyone else, I get upset. Because by looking at you, others will say: This is the result of the education of Shia Imam (AS) [1]. In another narration, Imam Sadiq (AS) said: Be our pride, not our shame [2].

