https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-16 10:01:012021-02-16 10:01:01What is the ruling on the milk of Haram meat animals? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on the milk of Haram meat animals? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the milk of Haram meat animals.
Question: Is the milk of Haram meat animal relates to the animal being Haram; and is it Haram?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It relates to the animal. (If animal’s meat is Haram, its milk is also Haram.)
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!