Date :Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 | Time : 10:01 |ID: 198962 | Print

What is the ruling on the milk of Haram meat animals? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the milk of Haram meat animals.

Question: Is the milk of Haram meat animal relates to the animal being Haram; and is it Haram?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It relates to the animal. (If animal’s meat is Haram, its milk is also Haram.)

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *