The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office: Statements of Iraqi Ambassador to Vatican on process of Pope’s visit to Najaf Ashraf are not accurate

SHAFAQNA- An official in the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf said that what was said in the remarks of the Iraqi Ambassador to the Vatican and others about the details and process of the pope’s planned visit to Najaf Ashraf is not accurate.

“There has been no discussion with the Vatican Embassy in Baghdad, which coordinated the visit, about the signing of any document during the Pope’s meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani,” the source added

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

