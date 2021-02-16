Saudi Arabia: Female scholar arrested for teaching Quran at home

SHAFAQNA- Aisha Al-Muhajiri, a well known 65-year-old female scholar, was arrested by Saudi authorities , reportedly because she has continued to preach and teach the Quran at her home in the holy city of Mecca.

According to Prisoners of Conscience, which reports on the Saudi government’s arrest and repression of activists and public figures, two other women were arrested alongside Al-Muhajiri. “One of the two women is 80 years old, while the family of the other woman refused to reveal any information about her,” the group said.

Following their arrests, it was reported that anyone who asks about the detentions or charges also face arrest, including Al-Muhajiri’s own children. “We confirm that the sons of the preacher Aisha Al-Muhajiri were threatened with detention when they asked about her after she was arrested,” said Prisoners of Conscience. The authorities are reported to have said, “We will arrest anyone asking about her”, Middle East Monitor reported.