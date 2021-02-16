Entrances to Karbala closed due to a resurgence of Corona

SHAFAQNA- Najaf Ashraf Governor Nassif Al-Khattabi announced today (Tuesday) that all entrances to the province will be closed from next Thursday.

The crisis team in Karbala province held a meeting today (Tuesday) to review the Corona restrictions following the increase in the number of people infected with the virus, and stressed the need to implement all decisions of the National High Health Committee.

According to a statement from Al-Khattabi’s office, the team stressed the need to implement all decisions of the Supreme National Health Board and to form committees to follow up on those decisions. According to the statement, the decision to impose full quarantine on the checkpoints will be made, and the decision is scheduled to take effect from Thursday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English