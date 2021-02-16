Date :Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 | Time : 19:11 |ID: 199051 | Print

Astan of Imam Ali Shrine holds Quran recitation programs

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf, Iraq, organized two Quran recitation sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

The programs were held by the Astan’s Dar-ol-Quran Center on the occasion of the beginning of the lunar Hijri month of Rajab.  The Imran bin Shaheen Mosque in Najaf hosted the Quranic events, Sayyed Mahmoud al-Mousawi, an official with the center said.

He added that prominent Qaris, including Ahmed al-Najafi and Hammas Safi, recited verses from the Holy Quran at the events.Also, Ali al-Khafaji and Seyed Mustafa al-Ghalebi recited eulogies in praise of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), he went on to say.The programs were broadcast live on several Quran TV channels.

