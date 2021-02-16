Islamic Cultural Center of New York +Photos

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Cultural Center of New York is a mosque and an Islamic cultural center in East Harlem, Manhattan, New York City.

It was the first mosque and religious center built specifically for New York’s growing Muslim community.Its design represents the rich and varied Muslim traditions in a contemporary context, relying on the use of geometric principles that formulate the basis of both Islamic and Modern architectural vocabularies.

The center comprises a mosque, assembly space, and minaret. Following religious law, the prayer hall is oriented toward Mecca, a rotation of 29 degrees from Manhattan’s orthogonal street grid. A structural system of four intersecting steel trusses supports the mosque’s dome and allows for a column-free interior hall.

A play between solid granite and diaphanous glass elements characterizes the building’s exterior and interior. Light enters the building at various points — through glass inset strips in the facade, through a glass reveal beneath the dome and through clerestory windows with fritted ceramic patterns — to emphasize a progression through the space.