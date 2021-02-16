Date :Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 | Time : 20:53 |ID: 199061 | Print

Biden admin delists Yemen’s Houthis as terror organisation

SHAFAQNA- The  Biden administration has formally delisted Yemen’s Houthi movement as a “foreign terrorist organization” .

The move comes as the Biden administration continues to change tack on the US approach to the war in Yemen, announcing on February 4 that it would end the US support for offensive operations for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015, Al Jazeera reported.

“The designations came at a time when the country was facing an unprecedented set of catastrophes. We had famine warnings where 16 million people – that’s one in two Yemenis – were close to starvation. COVID-19 had battered the economy. People have lost their jobs. Food prices have gone up,” Saltana Begum, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) advocacy manager for Yemen, told Al Jazeera.

