Complete quarantine, closure of Shia shrines and Najaf Ashraf schools following outbreak of Corona mutant

SHAFAQNA- The crisis team of Najaf Ashraf province imposed new restrictions on Tuesday evening following the outbreak of a mutated version of the Coronavirus in the province.

“The decisions of the crisis team will include the full quarantine of Najaf Ashraf from next Thursday at 8 pm until Monday at 5 am, which will not include funeral vehicles,” said Luay Luay al-Yassiry, the governor of Najaf Ashraf and head of the province’s crisis team, at a press conference.

Luay al-Yassiry pointed out that another decision of the Najaf Ashraf Crisis Team will be to reduce the working hours of government offices, adding: “The Najaf Ashraf Crisis Team has also decided to close all Shia shrines in the city and Reduction of office hours of Astan Quds Alavi and Kufa Mosque has been entrusted to the custodianships of these places.”

The governor of Najaf, noting that Astan Quds Alavi and Kufa Mosque will be open with the observance of health measures, said: “Holding mourning ceremonies, lamentations, celebrations and weddings is prohibited. In addition, all public and local schools will be closed until 8/3/2021, and from next Sunday at 10:00 PM, a traffic ban will be imposed.”

al-Yassiry continued: “The Najaf Ashraf Crisis Team has issued a permit for the import of goods and vegetables from the checkpoints and examination of passengers at Najaf International Airport and their quarantine until the test results are obtained, and in addition, journalists are allowed to continue their works in coordination with the governor’s office, and it will be mandatory for employees and visitors to wear protective face masks.”

The governor of Najaf, noting that there is no shortage of oxygen in Najaf hospitals, added: “The hospitals that will receive Corona patients will be Shahid Hassan Al-Hatami Hospital with a capacity of 200 beds, and there are also quarantine rooms at Al-Hakim Hospital.”

The new decisions of the Najaf Ashraf Crisis Team come as Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi has announced an increase in new cases of mutated version of the Coronavirus in Baghdad and the two provinces of Najaf and Karbala.

It is worth mentioning that today, the first Iraqi child, who was six months old, died of a mutated version of the Coronavirus in Najaf Ashraf.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English