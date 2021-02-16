Date :Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 | Time : 23:05 |ID: 199084 | Print

Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Askari’s (A.S) shrine on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S)

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hadi (A.S), ‌a group of Shia Muslims held the mourning ceremony in the holy shrine of Imam Askari (A.S) in Samarra.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Shia cleric slams Afghanistan for supporting terrorists
Photos: Mourning ceremony of Seyyed Al-Shuhada (A.S) in Tokyo, Japan
Amri Che Mat's disappearance and Shia-phobia in Malaysia
Al-Baqi Cemetery; Heritage of Shia Identity in Medina
Photos: Pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala
“One Shia, One Message” / Let's create an international identity for Shia Muslims all over the world…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *