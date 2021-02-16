Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Askari’s (A.S) shrine on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S)

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/F855D5B2-E6C4-49D7-AAF5-7E751030146F.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-16 23:05:092021-02-16 23:05:09Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Askari’s (A.S) shrine on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hadi (A.S), a group of Shia Muslims held the mourning ceremony in the holy shrine of Imam Askari (A.S) in Samarra.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
