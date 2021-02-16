Procession of Karbala people, first mourners in memory of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Hadi (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: This morning, Tuesday (3 Rajab 1442 AH) corresponding to (February 16, 2021), the unified funeral procession of the people of Karbala began marching towards the sanctuary of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), to offer their condolences on the memory of the martyrdom of Imam Ali Al-Hadi (A.S).

It was the first mourning processions arriving to commemorate this sad memory in the hearts of the lovers and followers of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) on this day, so that they remembered it through their condolence gathering, which they are accustomed to on every mourning occasion.

As was the custom of the condolences, their starting point was from one of the streets leading to the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), passing through his holy shrine carrying a symbolic coffin, then they headed towards the shrine of Imam Al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) to hold a mourning council.

The mourners lined up in groups during the march of this procession, repeating expressions of sadness and grief that sparked in the minds of what happened to the Imam (may God’s peace be upon him).

For his part, the head of the Department of Rituals, Processions and the Hussayni Institutions in the Two Holy Shrines; Haj Riyadh Ni’mah Al-Salman, told Al-Kafeel Network, saying: “The revival of this memory is considered one of the occasions that this procession has consistently held. The two holy shrines ensure providing all matters that facilitate the movement and flow of the procession, taking all preventive and precautionary measures as much as possible as a result of the current circumstance, in addition to providing corridors for the movement of the procession from its starting point until its conclusion.”