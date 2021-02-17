US: Wisconsin’s newest Mosque expected to open this year

SHAFAQNA- One of Wisconsin’s oldest Muslim communities expects to open the doors on a new Mosque this year. The Fox Valley Islamic Society broke ground in August on what is projected to be a $1.9 million project and expects to have the first phases completed this year. The new, three-story building — with its domed minarets and other Islamic architectural influences — sits just one block northeast of the small, nondescript masjid that has served area Muslims from as far away as Green Bay for four decades. The new building will feature a larger, first-floor prayer hall; an expanded space for women on the mezzanine; a library for the broader community; and rooms for Sunday school, offices, and community gatherings, like those for Eid celebrations and the annual interfaith gatherings it has hosted for two decades.

The society, founded in the 1970s with about 10 families, has grown significantly since then with an influx of immigrants from around the world. And members wanted a spiritual home that would better serve that diverse and growing community. Plans for the new mosque date back more than a decade, to December 2006 when a founding member, Nasreen Majid, wrote a check to buy the first five acres as she was dying. The Society raised the money to buy two additional acres and in October 2007 announced plans to build a new Mosque. Community leaders resurrected the plans in 2017 and began working to build support for the project in the broader Muslim community.

Akhtar Sultan, who served as the society’s Vice-President, spearheaded much of the fund-raising, eliciting donations from individuals and other mosques from as far away as California and Texas. An Engineer and Scientist at Kimberly-Clark, Sultan was well-known and respected in the Muslim community. Akhtar Sultan did not live to see the opening of the new, 12,000-square-foot Masjid. He died unexpectedly in December following a heart attack at the age of 54, Wisconsin Muslim Journal reported.