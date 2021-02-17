Date :Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 | Time : 09:34 |ID: 199126 | Print

India: 400-year-old Qutb Shahi Mosque lies in neglect

SHAFAQNA- A 400-year-old (plus) historic Qutb Shahi era Mosque in Shaikhpet,Hyderabad, India is in dire need of restoration. The Mosque has a rusted iron signboard put up by the State Archeology and Museums Department and is fully covered by dry leaves and creeping plants, which are sprouting out its cracked boundary walls of the Mosque.

The signboard is indicative of this ancient Mosque’s neglect and abandonment. The Mosque, which is now in a bad condition, is a far cry from its former glory due to human neglect. This Mosque has two minarets which are also damaged, as natural vegetation has sprouted all around in cracks. Moreover, the entrance of the Mosque has also turned into a garbage dumping ground, Siasat Daily reported.

 

 

