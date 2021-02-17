https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/ali.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-17 10:28:362021-02-17 10:28:36What is the practical definition of asceticism (Zohd)?
What is the practical definition of asceticism (Zohd)?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ people, Zohd means to curtail (cut down) on desires, and giving thanks for (all Divine) Blessings, and avoid the forbidden acts (according to the religion). Therefore, if you could not do all these (equip yourself with all these characteristics); try (and make sure) that Haram does not dominate your patience [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 81.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!