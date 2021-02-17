What is the practical definition of asceticism (Zohd)?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ people, Zohd means to curtail (cut down) on desires, and giving thanks for (all Divine) Blessings, and avoid the forbidden acts (according to the religion). Therefore, if you could not do all these (equip yourself with all these characteristics); try (and make sure) that Haram does not dominate your patience [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 81.