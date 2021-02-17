What is the ruling on eating meat in non-Islamic countries? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating meat in non-Islamic countries.

Question: Must the owner/seller in a non-Islamic country be asked about the meat being Halal and/or slaughtered according to the religious way for the red or white meat (served) in a restaurant owned by a Muslim?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the restaurant is in a non-Islamic country, there is no problem to eat foods containing meat if the owner declares that they are Halal, and there is no need to investigate; unless there is a suspicion that the owner is lying which in this case without being certain about the foods being Halal; it is Haram to eat them.

Source: leader.ir