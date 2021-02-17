Ayatollah Khamenei: If Iran sees action from other side of JCPOA, it will act too
SHAFAQNA- “About the JCPOA, promises were made by the other side. I am saying one thing: We’ve heard many promises which were broken and contradicted in practice. Mere words don’t help. This time only action! Action! If the Islamic Republic sees action from the other side, it will act too,” Iran’s Supreme Leader expresses today.
On the anniversary of the Popular Uprising of the People of Tabriz, which took place on February 18, 1978, Ayatollah Khamenei met with people from East Azerbaijan Province via video conference this morning, February 17, 2021. Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stated in this meeting that the Islamic Republic has heard many words and promises from the other side about the JCPOA. He emphasized that this time only actions matter, and if the Islamic Republic sees actions from Europe and the US, it will act too.
The following is an excerpt of the statements His Eminence made at this meeting:
“We set the condition and the condition will not be retreated from.”
“The Islamic Republic has faced superpowers’ hostility since day one. What’s the reason for this hostility? It’s because the Islamic system refuted domineering order’s norms – i.e. dominating and giving in to domination – that ruled the world and were the domineering order’s lifeblood.”
“The domineering order has always looked for excuses against the Islamic Revolution. One day it’s human rights, once vilifying theocracy, once the nuclear issue and once regional issues. They’re all excuses. The key concern is that Iran won’t give in to their domination.”
“The Islamic Revolution was able to transform Iran’s image from that of a scientifically backward, dependent country – dependent on major powers – into one of the top 10 countries in the world in key scientific fields – an independent, free, respected country.”
Source: Khamenei.ir
