Ayatollah Khamenei: If Iran sees action from other side of JCPOA, it will act too

SHAFAQNA- “About the JCPOA, promises were made by the other side. I am saying one thing: We’ve heard many promises which were broken and contradicted in practice. Mere words don’t help. This time only action! Action! If the Islamic Republic sees action from the other side, it will act too,” Iran’s Supreme Leader expresses today.

On the anniversary of the Popular Uprising of the People of Tabriz, which took place on February 18, 1978, Ayatollah Khamenei met with people from East Azerbaijan Province via video conference this morning, February 17, 2021. Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stated in this meeting that the Islamic Republic has heard many words and promises from the other side about the JCPOA. He emphasized that this time only actions matter, and if the Islamic Republic sees actions from Europe and the US, it will act too.