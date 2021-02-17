Palestinian woman dies after Israeli raid in West Bank

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Palestinian woman died of a heart attack on Wednesday when Israeli forces broke into her home in the occupied West Bank.

The official WAFA news agency, citing security sources, said an Israeli force violently raided the house of Rahmeh Abu Ahour, 67, in the village of Abu Njeim, east of Bethlehem city.

Abu Ahour fell into a state of panic and lost consciousness. She was rushed to hospital where she died there of a heart attack.

Wafa said the house was ransacked by the Israeli forces, who seized Palestinian flags and banners from there. There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report, according to Anadolu Agency.The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.