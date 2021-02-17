Algeria reopens all mosques after drop in COVID-19 cases

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Algeria has decided to reopen all mosques across the country for daily and Friday prayers.

The country’s presidential office said the places of worship will open again with observation of the health protocols. The decision was made after a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases in Algeria.

The office said though that the 10pm to 5am curfew will remain in place for two more weeks in 19 out of 48 provinces. Also, holding ceremonies, family gatherings, demonstrations and protests remains banned in the country.Algeria launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 30, using a first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.More than 110,000 coronavirus cases and some 3000 deaths from the virus have been reported in the country.