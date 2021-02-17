Iran, Turkey proceed with diplomatic efforts to advance Syria peace process

Iranian diplomatic delegation, led by Ali-Asghar Khaji, senior aide to Foreign Minister Zarif, is in the Russian resort city of Sochi to attend expert meeting of the format countries in the context of Syria peace talks.

The expert meeting in Sochi are attended by representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey, the United Nations, the Syrian Government and the opposition groups.

The Iranian and Turkish delegations discussed the ongoing situation in Idlib, East of Euphrates, and the latest developments in the Kurdish region of Syria, as well as the peace process in the country, underlining the role of Constitutional Committee and dialogue.

They emphasized that there is no military settlement to the Syrian crisis and that the standoff can only be resolved through dialogue.

The 15th Expert Meeting on Syria began in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday to draw up agenda for the upcoming Summit of leaders of the format countries.