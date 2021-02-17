Orthodox Christians, Shia Muslims benefit from close understanding: Greece’s Holy Synod

“Orthodox Christians and Shia Muslims benefit from closer understanding,” Archbishop Leronymos of Athens said.

Archbishop Leronymos of Athens in his letter to Arafi added that “I hope that today all Christians in the whole world continue to have the same attitude towards the Muslim community as it is in the Bible that you have everything you like to have with you, treat them in the same way, as this is the law of the prophets”.

Your desire for joint activities to achieve religious solutions to reduce global crises, such as wars, environmental difficulties, disrespect, and hatred of other religions is respectful, as Orthodox Christians and Shia Muslims enjoy a more intimately understanding point than other religions.