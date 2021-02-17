Date :Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 | Time : 15:39 |ID: 199198 | Print

Malaysia could become hub for halal vaccines, says Khairy

SHAFAQNA- Malaysia could become a regional hub for halal Covid-19 vaccines catering to Muslim countries, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said Malaysia was approached by vaccine producers about using the country as a regional hub due to its internationally recognised halal certification system.

“Many vaccine producers have approach us in wanting to position Malaysia as a hub for Southeast Asia and other Muslim markets around the world because of our well-regulated and stringent halal certifications, this seemed to be a value-add for the vaccine manufacturers,” he said in a press conference today. Khairy said among those that have expressed such an interest were Russian sovereign wealth funds, investors from India as well as companies related to vaccine producers in China, malay mail reported.

