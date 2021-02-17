Date :Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 | Time : 17:50 |ID: 199261 | Print

Iran issues permit for emergency use for three other COVID-19 vaccines: Official

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Head of Iran’s Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that Iran has issued emergency use for three other COVID-19 vaccines. Jahanpour said that emergency use permits for Bharat Biotech produced COVAXIN vaccine from India and Russia’s R-pharm-produced AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine manufactured by South Korea’s SKBio Company, were issued by the Food and Drug Administration of Iran.

The Sputnik V was the only vaccine, which had been authorized in Iran before the permits were issued for these three vaccines. The Islamic Republic signed an agreement with Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute to import two million doses of the vaccine, which will be imported gradually.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran has announced that 1.3 million Iranians will get shots of coronavirus vaccine until March 20. Health staff, including personnel of ICU and then other healthcare workforce, are the first groups to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Iran; old people and those who are suffering from underlying and incurable diseases are the next groups to get the shots.

