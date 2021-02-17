Iran issues permit for emergency use for three other COVID-19 vaccines: Official

The Sputnik V was the only vaccine, which had been authorized in Iran before the permits were issued for these three vaccines. The Islamic Republic signed an agreement with Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute to import two million doses of the vaccine, which will be imported gradually.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran has announced that 1.3 million Iranians will get shots of coronavirus vaccine until March 20. Health staff, including personnel of ICU and then other healthcare workforce, are the first groups to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Iran; old people and those who are suffering from underlying and incurable diseases are the next groups to get the shots.