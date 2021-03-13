AQR’s 40 works depict Islamic Revolution in seven languages

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Astan Quds Razavi’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs has published 40 valuable books on Islamic Revolution in seven languages during last ten years.

Islamic Revolution, the Holy Defense, and regional resistance are main topics about which AQR’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs has published many different books in various languages. These works, produced in Persian, Urdu, Arabic, English, Azeri, Indian, and French speaking book-readers, have had great cultural impacts on Imam Reza (A.S) holy shrine’s visitors and pilgrims around the world.

Imam Khomeini’s (RA) Biography in English, Arabic, and French, Jurisprudence of Resistance in Arabic, Spring in Spring in English, Arabic, and Urdu, and Series of Scientific and Specialized Seminars in Arabic are among special works of the office.

Lifestyle of Rouhollah in English, Arabic, Urdu, and Azeri, Arba’een Outfit in Urdu, Shia Imams (AS), Pioneers of Unity in Urdu and Indian, True Dawn with a focus on Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks on Islamic Revolution in Urdu and Arabic, and finally In Exile as well as Reunion in Arabic are some other produced works of the Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs. In addition to written items, the office has also produced many other cultural products.