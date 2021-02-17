UN Secretary General: COVID vaccination ‘wildly uneven and unfair’

SHAFAQNA – Addressing the virtual meeting, UN Secretary General described the goal of providing vaccines to all as “the biggest moral test before the global community”, underlining that everyone, everywhere must be included. “Defeating COVID-19, now that we have begun to have the scientific capacity to do so, is more important than ever”, he added.

“Yet progress on vaccinations has been wildly uneven and unfair. Just 10 countries have administered 75 per cent of all COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, more than 130 countries have not received a single dose. Those affected by conflict and insecurity are at particular risk of being left behind”.

The UN and partners have established the COVAX Facility so that all countries will have access to vaccines, regardless of their wealth. The global mechanism must be fully funded, the Secretary-General said. “But we must do even more”, he added. “The world urgently needs a Global Vaccination Plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities”.

Source: UN News