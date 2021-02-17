Date :Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 | Time : 19:15 |ID: 199299 | Print

New Zealand to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- New Zealand will withdraw its last remaining troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 after 20-year deployment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that Afghanistan’s internal peace process represented the best prospect for an enduring political solution in the troubled country, meaning the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) was no longer required

“After 20 years of a NZDF presence in Afghanistan, it is now time to conclude our deployment,” she said in a statement. “The deployments to Afghanistan have been one of the longest running in our history.”

New Zealand had deployed more than 3,500 defence and other agency personnel to the country since the US-led invasion in 2001, AlJazeera reported.

