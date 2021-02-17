Fire guts Persfi camp in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-A fire broke out in five tents in Persfi camp in Dohuk province, northern Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Three refugees, including two children, were killed in the fire, according to a local security source. He said a father and his two children were killed, while his wife and another child sustained severe burns in the fire.

The source did not specify the cause of the blaze, but local media said that the fire was caused by a short circuit.The Persfi camp is home to 2,500 displaced Iraqis, AA reported.