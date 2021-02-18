https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Ayat-Fayyaz-1.jpg 180 240 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-18 10:08:522021-02-18 10:08:52Is it alright to perform Salaatul Mayyit over the body of the deceased with known inappropriate behaviour? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz's answer
Is it alright to perform Salaatul Mayyit over the body of the deceased with known inappropriate behaviour? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about Salaatul Mayyait (the prayer for the deceased).
Question: In a section of Salaatul Mayyit we recite: O’ God, ‘we do not know anything but good from this person.’ But if the ones who are performing Salaat have seen inappropriate behaviour from the deceased; can they still say this sentence?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The person, who performs Salaatul Mayyait, has the duty to recite this Dua, even if the content of the Dua is not compatible with the reality of the deceased.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
