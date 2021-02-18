Is it alright to perform Salaatul Mayyit over the body of the deceased with known inappropriate behaviour? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about Salaatul Mayyait (the prayer for the deceased).

Question: In a section of Salaatul Mayyit we recite: O’ God, ‘we do not know anything but good from this person.’ But if the ones who are performing Salaat have seen inappropriate behaviour from the deceased; can they still say this sentence?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The person, who performs Salaatul Mayyait, has the duty to recite this Dua, even if the content of the Dua is not compatible with the reality of the deceased.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA