Is Kaffarah payable for breaking Mostahab fast with Haram act? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about breaking Mostahab fast.

Question: Is Kaffarah payable for breaking Mostahab fast with Haram act?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: According to the assumption of the question; no need for Kaffarah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

