Date :Thursday, February 18th, 2021 | Time : 13:04 |ID: 199406 | Print

Video: Beautiful scenes of snowfall in Al-Aqsa Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- It has been snowing since last night in different parts of Palestine, as well as Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Due to the heavy snow, the civil defense volunteers took the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque to their homes. Despite the casualties caused by snowfall and the sharp drop in temperature in the Palestinian territories, the beautiful scenery of snowfall in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the surrounding areas cannot be denied.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Israeli Aapartheid' Dominates Palestinians
Video: The inside of the Ibrahimi mosque in Al-Khalil, Palestine
Malaysia, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds An online encyclopedia, Aqsapedia Launched in Malaysia
Palestine Lauds Paraguay’s Embassy Move
Israeli settler leader: Settlement expansion 'irreversible'
Turkey Criticizes Arab Countries’ Muted Response to Trump’s Quds Move
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *