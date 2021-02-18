https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/B21B11E6-FA57-4A90-A8C8-585FCE8B3E69.jpeg 627 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-18 13:04:452021-02-18 16:24:31Video: Beautiful scenes of snowfall in Al-Aqsa Mosque
Video: Beautiful scenes of snowfall in Al-Aqsa Mosque
SHAFAQNA- It has been snowing since last night in different parts of Palestine, as well as Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Due to the heavy snow, the civil defense volunteers took the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque to their homes. Despite the casualties caused by snowfall and the sharp drop in temperature in the Palestinian territories, the beautiful scenery of snowfall in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the surrounding areas cannot be denied.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
