Video: Beautiful scenes of snowfall in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- It has been snowing since last night in different parts of Palestine, as well as Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Due to the heavy snow, the civil defense volunteers took the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque to their homes. Despite the casualties caused by snowfall and the sharp drop in temperature in the Palestinian territories, the beautiful scenery of snowfall in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the surrounding areas cannot be denied.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English