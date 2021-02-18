Online Quranic course for women held in Najaf

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The first edition of an online course on Quranic sciences for Iraqi women was organized by the Dar-ol-Quran Center of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq.

According to quran.imamali.net, Zaman Al-Ibrahimi, Head of the Education Section of the center, said that the course was held with 102 participants from Iraq and a number of other countries. The program included two classes a week held from November 15, 2020, to January 28, 2021. New technologies and software programs such as PowerPoint and FCC were used in the course.

The final examination was held online and the participants received certificates in a ceremony held on the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA). Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein. There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.