Date :Thursday, February 18th, 2021 | Time : 16:59 |ID: 199433 | Print

65 media activists killed in Afghanistan in last 3 years,UN says

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan in a report announced that sixty-five human rights and media employees have been killed in Afghanistan since 2018 up to Jan. 2021.

Of 65 media and civil activists who have been killed in Afghanistan, 11 have been killed since September 12, 2020, i.e. start of peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, Reuters reported.
According to this report, 33 victims were employees working in various media outlets while the remaining 32 activists have been active in the field of human rights.The UN report described the situation as “worrying” and called on all parties and responsible officials to reduce violence.Afghan government and Taliban both condemn the killings and blame each other for the escalation of violence.
Although the Afghan government has said that some people have been arrested in connection with these killings, the UN report emphasizes that a large number of Afghan journalists have embarked on self-censored and left their jobs or countries due to the security situation.

You might also like
Putin casts doubt over US troops withdrawal from Syria
US,Taliban on verge of signing withdrawal deal: sources
US Jet Crashed in Afghanistan: Sources Confirm CIA Agent Responsible For Assassination of General Soleimani Was on…
Rocket attack hits Kabul airport hours after Mattis, , NATO chief arrives
American-Canadian couple held in Afghanistan plead for release in new video
Ayatollah Sistani offers condolences on passing of Afghanistan top Shia cleric
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *