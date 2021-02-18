65 media activists killed in Afghanistan in last 3 years,UN says

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan in a report announced that sixty-five human rights and media employees have been killed in Afghanistan since 2018 up to Jan. 2021.

Of 65 media and civil activists who have been killed in Afghanistan, 11 have been killed since September 12, 2020, i.e. start of peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, Reuters reported.

According to this report, 33 victims were employees working in various media outlets while the remaining 32 activists have been active in the field of human rights.The UN report described the situation as “worrying” and called on all parties and responsible officials to reduce violence.Afghan government and Taliban both condemn the killings and blame each other for the escalation of violence.

Although the Afghan government has said that some people have been arrested in connection with these killings, the UN report emphasizes that a large number of Afghan journalists have embarked on self-censored and left their jobs or countries due to the security situation.

