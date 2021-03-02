Photos | Ancient Courtyard of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- The courtyard of Imam Hadi (A.S) is the oldest courtyard of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A), in Qom, Iran. This courtyard has been adorned with the name of Imam Hadi (A.S) in the recent years, and in the past it was known as the “Atiq” Courtyard (meaning Ancient Courtyard).

