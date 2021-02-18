Iran calls for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Takht Ravanchi made the remarks while speaking during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday which reviewed proper world access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that COVID-19 is a common enemy of humankind that targets the people without any distinction in the wake of race, religion, and nationality. Global efforts need to focus on mass production and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the ambassador said. He complained that in many developing counties even a handful of citizens have not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

No one is safe anywhere in the world until everyone is immune to the virus, especially since the spread of new variants of the virus is so rapid, he said.For the seizure of its financial resources due to the imposition of US illegal sanctions, Iran has not been able to compensate the damages made to private sector companies by the spread of the pandemic, the ambassador added.